Rajasthan Class 10 results 2020

Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2020 soon: Check RBSE website rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for marks

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) results 2020 will be announced anytime this week by the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board. 

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown and were later conducted between June 29 and 30 instead of March 20 to 24.

The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

The students who appeared for this examination need to check Rajasthan Board Secondary Education Board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to know their marks. 

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option
3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details
4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen
5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

Students can check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan Board had clarified that it would issue a notice, before releasing the results of the class 10 annual exam.

The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The Rajasthan board also announced class 12 commerce results on July 13

Rajasthan Class 10 results 2020RBSE 10th ResultsRajasthan class 10 resultsrajresults.nic.in
