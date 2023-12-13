Rajasthan Board Exam Datesheet 2024: Class 10th, 12th Time Table Likely To Be Out SOON At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan Board Exam Datesheet 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer, is expected to soon release the RBSE Time Table 2024 for Classes 10 and 12. According to the board's update on a platform called X (formerly Twitter), the timetable is likely to be out this month. Once it's released, you can find it on the official website - rajedubaord.rajasthan.gov.in. The tweet from RBSE on X (formerly Twitter) mentions that the exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to take place from February 15, 2024, to April 10, 2024.

Additionally, the board has announced that practical exams are scheduled to commence at the end of January, with the entire examination process expected to conclude by mid-April. For the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 2024, the proposed timing is from 9 AM to 12:15 PM, while the Class 12th Exam 2024 is proposed to take place from 12:45 PM to 4 PM.

Rajasthan Board Exam Datesheet 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Look for the link related to RBSE 2024 Date Sheet on the homepage.

Click on the link, and a PDF will appear showing the exam dates.

Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

The complete date sheet, which will include subjects like language, mathematics, science, history, and more for Class 10th, and for three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce for Class 12th, will be released by the board this month. Students planning to take the state board exams next year are advised to regularly check the official website of RBSE for the latest updates.