Rajasthan Board releases RBSE class 10th, class 12th admit card for pending exams

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Thursday (June 11) released the RBSE admit card 2020 for pending exams of Class 10th and Class 12th on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The schools in Rajasthan have been advised to download the RBSE 10th admit card and RBSE 12 admit card from the official website and send the same to students.

The RBSE has increased the number of exam centres due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is learnt that the decision has been taken to help students maintain social distancing while writing exams. Earlier, the board centres was 5,680 but it has now been increased to 6,201.

It is mandatory for all students to carry their RBSE admit card to the exam centres. Over 20 lakh students will attend the RBSE exams this year.

The RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30, while the RBSE 10th exam will be held from June 27 to June 30.

“RBSE pending Class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in June and the results will be announced soon after the end of examinations...district education officers will order centre superintendents to sanitize exam centres, that have been identified as COVID centres, with the help of district administration and municipality,” the RBSE had said in a statement earlier.

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:

June 29 - Social Science

June 30 - Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:

June 18 - Maths

June 19 - Information Technology and Programming

June 22 - Geography

June 23 - Home Science

June 24 - Painting

June 25 - Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, other languages

June 26 - Sanskrit

June 27 - English Literature

June 29 - Dance, other vocational subjects

June 30 - Psychology