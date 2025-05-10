Rajasthan: Border Districts Of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur On Alert Amid Pakistan Airstrike Warning

India-Pakistan Row: Amid tensions with Pakistan, an alert has been issued for the border districts of Rajasthan as there could be airstrikes on these districts by the Pakistani Army. The districts are Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur and Sriganganagar. Police and District administration have issued alerts for people asking them to stay indoors and ordering the closure of shops and commercial establishments.

"Everything will remain closed. Seeing the current situation, all are expected to stay home, and vehicular movements are also stopped..," said a Jaisalmer official while making a public announcement.

Amid the India-Pakistan tension, authorities in Jodhpur have imposed a ban on drone operations across the district without prior permission. The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, aims to safeguard national security.

Notably, parts of drones and projectile-like objects have been recovered from many areas of the Rajasthan bordering Pakistan. A projectile-like object was found in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur on Friday, as well while drones were found in Phalodi as well.

After an unidentified missile debris was recovered in the Gida Pareu area of Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday morning, the district administration has put the whole region on high alert.

Jodhpur district collector issued an air warning strike earlier today, asking people to stay indoors.

This comes after Pakistan tried to bomb key cities in India using armed drones and long-range missiles. Indian Army has been responding to Pakistan decisively.