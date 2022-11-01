Rajasthan BSTC Pre DELEd 2022: Result DECLARED at panjiyakpredeled.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination, Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022 released. Rajasthan Pre DELED result date 2022 was announced on Monday by state education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, by candidates who took the exam. Rajasthan's Education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, "The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 afternoon. 599294 candidates appeared in this examination."

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

Rajasthan Pre DELED Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result

Take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on October 8, 2022. From 2 PM to 5 PM. In order to clear the exam, candidates must secure 50 per cent marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks. After the result is declared, the Department of Elementary Education will release a merit list and the candidates will be required to appear for counseling accordingly. Candidates will be allotted colleges as per their scores and other parameters.