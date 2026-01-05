Advertisement
Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Dead, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturns On Highway
JAIPUR

Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Dead, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturns On Highway

Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured after a Jaipur-bound bus overturned on a highway near Ahore in Rajasthan late Sunday night. The injured are reported to be in stable condition.

 

Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Dead, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturns On Highway

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured after a bus travelling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned on a highway near the Ahore Police Station area late on Sunday night, police said.

 According to Ahore Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh, the accident occurred at around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned on the highway.

 The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

 Police and residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue operations.

 The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

 Police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

 Further investigation into the incident is underway.

( More information is awaited)

