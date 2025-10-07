Rajasthan Businessman Shot Dead In Gym; Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

A 40-year-old businessman was shot dead inside a gym in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman on Tuesday morning, with the Rohit Godara gang claiming responsibility for the murder. The victim, Ramesh Rulania, who owned a motorcycle showroom and a hotel in the city, was gunned down while working out.

According to media reports, CCTV footage shows a masked man entering the gym, located on the second floor, and opening fire at Rulania at close range.

Shortly after the killing, a Facebook post by Virander Charan, a known associate of gangster Rohit Godara, claimed responsibility. Charan, believed to be based in Portugal, wrote, “We called him a year ago. He used abusive language and said on social media that he wouldn't even give us Rs100. Today, everyone will know we don’t forget anyone.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added a warning to others, “Whoever ignores or turns a deaf ear to our calls, be prepared, everyone’s turn will come.”

As per media reports, the Police said several businessmen in the region have recently reported receiving similar extortion threats.

Rohit Godara, alias Rawatram Swami, is a gangster from Bikaner and is said to be operating from abroad. He has previously claimed responsibility for high-profile murders, including the killing of gangster Raju Thehat in 2022 and Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023. His name also surfaced in the investigation into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Recently, former DUSU president Ronak Khatri filed a police complaint stating he received a threat demanding ₹5 crore from an international number, with the caller claiming links to the Godara gang. He said the threat was repeated in a follow-up WhatsApp message.