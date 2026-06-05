Rajasthan's new reality: Extreme heat and water scarcity spark urgent policy overhaul

Climate change has emerged as a major challenge for Rajasthan, impacting public health, education, nutrition, water security, and livelihoods through rising temperatures, prolonged heatwaves, erratic rainfall, and increasing water scarcity.

Experts and officials on Thursday emphasised the need for stronger awareness, climate resilience, and coordinated action during a workshop organised at the Constitution Club on the eve of World Environment Day.

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Speaking at the event, UNICEF Rajasthan Head Rushabh Hemani said climate change is no longer a developmental challenge of the future but a crisis of the present.

"Its impact is felt most severely by children, pregnant women, the elderly, and vulnerable communities. Extreme heat and water scarcity place an additional burden on women and girls," he added.

Hemani noted that Rajasthan organised its first state-level climate consultation in 2023, bringing together government departments, technical institutions, and development partners to assess emerging climate risks and strengthen inter-departmental coordination for climate adaptation.

Addressing the workshop, UNICEF Chief K.L. Rao highlighted efforts being made in the health sector to address climate-related risks.

"In collaboration with the Department of Medical and Health, support has been provided for implementing the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health. District-level programmes have now been established across Rajasthan to identify climate-induced health risks and improve disaster preparedness and response," Rao said.

He added that climate-sensitive health systems are becoming increasingly important as the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events continue to rise.

In the education sector, Rao said specialised heatwave awareness modules have been developed for government schools.

"Students and teachers are being sensitised about the causes of extreme heat, associated illnesses, preventive measures, water conservation, and environmental protection," he added.

Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma described water security as the foundation of climate resilience and warned that Rajasthan's water resources are facing growing pressure.

"Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and groundwater depletion are creating serious challenges. Efforts are underway with various departments to strengthen source conservation, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, water budgeting, and monitoring systems," Sharma said.

He added that work is also being carried out to define key indicators for achieving a water-secure Rajasthan under the state's long-term development vision.

The workshop also featured online sessions by climate and public health experts, who discussed strategies to mitigate the impacts of rising temperatures and highlighted various government initiatives related to climate adaptation and sustainability.

Officials also emphasised the importance of strengthening environmental health through improved solid and liquid waste management systems.

Efforts are being made to promote resource recovery centres and community-based waste management models to create cleaner and healthier environments.

UNICEF Communication Specialist Ankush Singh announced a new youth-focused climate initiative aimed at building climate leadership among young people.

"Through the 'Youth for Climate Action' programme, young people will receive training in climate science, climate policy, green jobs, sustainable development, carbon markets, and community leadership. The goal is to create a network of climate-aware youth leaders across Rajasthan," he said.

The workshop concluded with a consensus that climate-resilient health services, water security, climate-smart schools, and youth engagement will be critical in safeguarding communities and ensuring a sustainable future in the face of escalating climate challenges.

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