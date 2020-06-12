Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to address media after late-night meet with MLAs, confident of victory in Rajya Sabha elections

Jaipur: A day after accusing BJP of horse trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan scheduled for June 19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appears confident of a win. He will hold a press meet on Friday and is likely to respond to the allegations.

The Congress party will hold a press conference at 12:00 pm in the JW Marriott Hotel. Apart from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State In-charge Avinash Pandey, State Congress President Sachin Pilot, National Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal Rao, Rajya Sabha Election Observer Randeep Surjewala will be also present at the press meet.

It has been reported that on Thursday, Gehlot held a meeting with senior party leaders late night and he stayed at the Hotel Shiv Vilas for the night. It is also possible that legislators will also be shifted to Hotel JW Marriott on Friday.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the Rajya Sabha elections agianst BJP's Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year.

Gehlot had alleged that the BJP 'delayed' the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and has accused the latter of horse-trading. He said that there were reports that some of his party MLAs were being offered 'Rs 25 crore in cash and Rs 10 crore in advance'.