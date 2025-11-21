Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987884https://zeenews.india.com/india/rajasthan-container-catches-fire-after-crash-on-delhi-mumbai-expressway-driver-burnt-alive-2987884.html
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN CONTAINER FIRE

Rajasthan: Container Catches Fire After Crash On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Driver Burnt Alive

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when the driver is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the container to swerve sharply and crash into the pole.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 05:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajasthan: Container Catches Fire After Crash On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Driver Burnt AliveRepresentative Image: IANS

A horrific accident occurred on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Friday when a moving container exploded and caught fire after hitting an LED pole, leaving the driver burnt alive inside the cabin.

Police said the container lost control and rammed into the pole with tremendous force, triggering an explosion within seconds. The incident took place about one kilometre before the Dungarpur interchange in the Rahuvas police station limits of Dausa district.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when the driver is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the container to swerve sharply and crash into the pole. Officials added that the container was air-conditioned, which accelerated the spread of the fire after the impact.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The driver was trapped inside the cabin and died on the spot before help could arrive.

A fire brigade from Lalsot reached promptly, but the blaze was so intense that it took nearly one and a half hours to fully contain it. By the time the flames were doused, the container had been reduced to a charred shell.

Upon receiving information, Lalsot MLA Rambilas Meena, Additional SP Dinesh Agarwal, DSP Deepak Kumar, and Rahuvas Police Station Officer Gopal Sharma reached the spot to take stock of the situation. CCTV footage has also surfaced, showing the container approaching from the Delhi side moments before a massive explosion erupts, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway. The accident comes days after a fatal incident on another stretch of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, where an SUV carrying five persons fell into a ditch at high speed, leaving all occupants dead.

The incident had triggered fresh concerns over rash driving and the need for stricter enforcement of lane discipline on the high-speed corridor.

According to officials, both accidents highlight recurring issues related to driver fatigue, over-speeding, and long, uninterrupted stretches of the expressway that often lead to loss of control.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Su-30 MKI
India Fast-Tracks Su-30MKI Deal With Armenia As Pak Sells JF-17s To Azerbaijan
modern Indian desserts
Modern Indian Desserts That Blend Tradition and Trend
global breakfast India
Global Breakfasts to Start Your Day Right
West Bengal
As Bangladeshis Flee West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC Against SIR
Delhi Trade Fair 2025
Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, Ticket Prices, Timings & More Details
Tejas fighter jet
India's Tejas Fighter Gets Powerful New Radar, Giving Edge Over China
Viral video
Viral Video: Pregnant Pup’s Grand Baby Shower Is Winning Hearts Online | Watch
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 21-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Lucky Draw Shortly
Technology
1 In 5 iPhones Made Globally In FY25 Came Out Of India Amid Record Sales
Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast And Its Turkey, Pakistan & Syria Connection: New Concern For India