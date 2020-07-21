Rajasthan crisis: Ashok Gehlot calls CLP meet at Jaipur hotel, says 'this battle is for truth'

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) started at a hotel in Jaipur on Tuesday (July 21). The meeting began at around 1 pm after about a two-hour delay at the hotel where Congress legislators supporting the Gehlot government are camping.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken, Rajasthan party president Govind Singh Dotasara, national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal and others were present at the meeting. This was the third CLP meet to be held since the political crisis began in the state.

CM Gehlot, while addressing the supporting MLAs said, "No person is bigger than a party. Loyalty to the party should be the biggest goal. The manner in which BJP is plotting conspiracy, Congress leaders need to be vigilant and aware. Congress is the only party that can compete with BJP's conspiracies in the country."

"It is a fight for truth and this battle will continue. Legislators' camp will continue," CM Gehlot added. Legislators present at the meeting showed their support to Gehlot by raising their hands.

CM Gehlot will chair a Cabinet meeting at his residence at 3:00 pm today. After the CLP meeting concluded, the Chief Minister left from the hotel to his official residence. According to reports, ministers will be taken to CM Gehlot's residence on a bus.

Political turmoil is raging in Rajasthan because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Gehlot. Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and state Congress chief.

On Monday, Gehlot openly outbursted his anger against Pilot and went on to call him 'useless' (using Hindi word nikamma). Referring to the dissident leader's tenure as the Pradesh Congress Committee president, Gehlot claimed nobody had raised questions on his functioning for the sake of the party even when they knew he was not delivering. We knew he is 'nikamma' (useless), he is 'nakara' (idle) and not doing any work," the CM told reporters, in uncharacteristic acerbic remarks against Pilot.