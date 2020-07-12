3 senior Congress leaders to meet MLAs in Jaipur on Monday; Sachin Pilot to not attend

New Delhi: In its effort to sort out the Rajasthan political crisis, the Congress has decided to send three senior leaders to Jaipur to meet with the MLAs and to find a solution.

According to sources, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Avinash Pandey are being sent with a message from the party high command to sort out the problems between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The three senior leaders will attend a meeting that will take place at 10.30 am on Monday (July 13, 2020) at the chief minister's residence in Jaipur.

Sources close to Sachin Pilot informed that no compromise has been made yet and that Pilot is not likely to attend the meet in Jaipur tomorrow.

Congress leader Avinash Pandey seemed confident of reaching an amicable solution. He said, "All MLAs have trust and faith in the party and CM Ashok Gehlot."

Pandey accused BJP of trying to buy the MLAs and diverting attention of citizens from the present situation. "This conspiracy has been hatched by BJP & they have been trying this for one year. I can say that all Rajasthan Congress MLAs will work together and Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five years of tenure," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Surjewala accused the Centre of trying to buy legislators first in Madhya Pradesh and then in Rajasthan. He further claimed that the crisis is of a state but rather the entire democracy is in danger.

कोरोना से पूरा देश त्रस्त है,

प्रतिदिन संक्रमण बढ़ कर 29,000 हो गया है,

चीन ने हमारी सरज़मीं पर क़ब्ज़ा किया है,

और

सत्ताधारी पहले मध्यप्रदेश और अब राजस्थान में विधायक खरीदने में व्यस्त है। समझना ये है हम सबको कि -

संकट किसी राज्य पर नहीं,

पूरे भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर है।#Rajasthan — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2020

Pilot arrived in Delhi today to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprise her about the political situation in Rajasthan. Later, he was invited for a meeting by Rahul Gandhi which Pilot did not attend but as per sources both Rahul and Pilot were in conversation over a phone call.

Sources said that Pilot feels that the party is planning to remove him from the state president post. Pilot is of the view that Gehlot wants to sideline him and the latter has made his displeasure known to party high command too.

It is also being speculated that Pilot alongwith his 13 loyalist MLAs, may join BJP.

The flashpoint between the two top Congress leaders was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs. Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple his government in the state.

While, Gehlot has summoned all Congress and independents MLAs for a meeting tonight at 9 pm at the chief minister's residence.