Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak RPSC Latest News: General knowledge exam cancelled so no injustice done to hardworking youth, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that only hardworking youth will get jobs in the state and those using unfair means won't be given any leeway. Taking to Twitter post the cancellation of the exam, Gehlot said that while the general knowledge exam has been cancelled, other exams will continue as per schedule.

"Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to hardworking youths. The rest of the examinations will continue as usual. The government will not allow injustice to happen to any youth and the culprits will be given the strictest punishment," he said.

The chief minister said the government has enacted a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations and the culprits will be punished.

आज 24 दिसंबर को 9 से 11 बजे शिक्षक भर्ती की सामान्य ज्ञान की परीक्षा को ऐतिहातन निरस्त किया गया है जिससे किसी भी मेहनतकश युवा के साथ अन्याय ना हो। बाकी परीक्षाएं यथावत जारी रहेंगी। सरकार किसी भी युवा के साथ अन्याय नहीं होने देगी एवं दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा दी जाएगी।

"Unfortunately, paper leaking gangs have flourished across the country, due to which incidents like paper leaks happen in many states. But in Rajasthan, by taking strict action, the unscrupulous elements have been jailed...I can feel the problems faced by the examinees, but those who come intending to pass the examination through unfair means will not be allowed to get selected. Only hardworking youths will get their rights in Rajasthan. My appeal is that instead of getting misled by someone, you should continue your preparation," he said.

मैं परीक्षार्थियों को होने वाली परेशानी महसूस कर सकता हूं परन्तु अनुचित तरीके से परीक्षा पास करने के मंसूबे पाल कर आए लोगों का चयन नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। राजस्थान में सिर्फ मेहनती युवाओं को ही उनका हक मिलेगा। मेरी अपील है कि किसी के बहकावे में आने की बजाय आप अपनी तैयारी करें।

The Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the issue.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, "Another paper leak has happened. Thousands of youths have travelled to appear in the exam in shivering cold. Where are state government's conscience and general knowledge."

The general knowledge test for teachers recruitment in Rajasthan on Saturday was cancelled after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam on Saturday, and 44 people, including the suspected kingpin of the scam and 37 students, were arrested.

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them with the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), police said.

Police said 37 students and seven "experts" were held in the Udaipur district. The alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was among those arrested. Acting on a tip-off that the paper has been leaked and a private bus carrying the candidates was coming to Udaipur, police teams stopped a vehicle at an intersection in Bekariya police station circle this morning, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

He said the candidates travelling in the bus were found to be in possession of the leaked examination paper. "The suspected bus was stopped. At least 37 candidates were found with the leaked paper and seven others including experts and invigilators were found with other equipment. All of them hail from Jalore district and they have been arrested," Sharma said.

Udaipur Police in the past few days has arrested three persons who tried to appear in the teacher recruitment examination as dummy candidates. (With agency inputs)