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Rajasthan: Four missing after boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion in Kota

Rescue teams and professional divers are searching the Kotri canal, while police have urged people to use designated idol immersion sites equipped with emergency facilities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:54 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Rajasthan: Four missing after boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion in Kota

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Rajasthan: Four missing after boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion in Kota
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