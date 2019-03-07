हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt renames 15 schools after slain security forces personnel

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara Thursday announced renaming 15 government schools after slain security forces personnel to pay tributes to the "real life heroes" and promote nationalism among students.

In a statement, he said three schools each in Churu, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts, two each in Alwar and Sikar, and one each in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts have been renamed after the slain personnel.

"We salute martyrdom of the soldiers protecting the country's borders," Dotsara said.

He said the files on renaming these government schools had been pending in the previous BJP dispensation and have been cleared by his party's government. 

