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NewsIndiaRajasthan weather update: Barmer hottest with 48.3 degrees Celsius; red alert issued for severe heatwave in 3 districts today
RAJASTHAN HEATWAVE

Rajasthan weather update: Barmer hottest with 48.3 degrees Celsius; red alert issued for severe heatwave in 3 districts today

Rajasthan weather update: Barmer recorded a season-high 48.3°C as a severe heatwave grips Rajasthan. The Met Department issued a red alert for three districts while predicting rain in eastern parts due to a western disturbance.

 

|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Rajasthan weather update: Barmer hottest with 48.3 degrees Celsius; red alert issued for severe heatwave in 3 districts todayA man holds a child and covers him with a cloth to protect from the heat on a hot summer day in Rajasthan. (Photo: IANS)

Rajasthan weather update: Rajasthan continues to reel under an intense heatwave, with the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in three districts on Wednesday, while rain and thunderstorm activity is expected in five districts. 

Barmer emerged as the hottest place in the state on Tuesday, recording a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season so far.

Meteorological data shows that Barmer had not recorded temperatures above 48 degrees Celsius before May 12 in the last ten years.

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According to the Meteorological Department, the district recorded 49.5 degrees Celsius on May 19 in 2016. Last year, Barmer recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius on May 24 and 49.9 degrees Celsius on May 27, 2024.

ALSO READDelhi weather forecast: Thunderstorms and rainfall to followed by rise in temperatures

Rajasthan is likely to witness contrasting weather conditions on Wednesday too, with scorching heat in western districts and rain activity in parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, western districts including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, a western disturbance triggered rain and thunderstorms in districts such as Alwar and Bharatpur during the evening hours.

Hailstorms were also reported from parts of Jhunjhunu, while strong winds and dust storms brought temporary relief in Dholpur. The impact of the western disturbance was also seen in Deeg, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar.

Meanwhile, temperatures across the state crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday as the severe heatwave continued to grip the state.

Amid the rising temperatures, the Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated.

On Tuesday, Phalodi recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 45.8 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 44.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 45.6 degrees Celsius, Kota 44.7 degrees Celsius, Churu and Pilani 44.5 degrees Celsius each, Fatehpur 44 degrees Celsius, Jhunjhunu 44.8 degrees Celsius, and Bikaner 45 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that temperatures across Rajasthan are currently running up to six degrees above normal.

In Jaipur, although a thunderstorm and rain alert had been issued for the capital on Tuesday, the weather remained largely unchanged.

Clear skies and hot winds persisted throughout the day in Jaipur. The maximum temperature in Jaipur rose to 43.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the next two days, with red alerts issued for more than six districts and orange alerts for around ten districts.

ALSO READTamil Nadu delta districts on alert for heavy rain as Bay of Bengal low pressure intensifies

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