Rajasthan heatwave alert: IMD warns of 46°C temperatures returning from May 9 as rain relief ends

The recent spell of rain-driven relief across Rajasthan is expected to fade soon, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a gradual decline in rainfall over the next three to four days. As weather activity weakens, temperatures are likely to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, paving the way for a fresh heatwave from May 9, especially in western parts of the state.

Weather conditions across Rajasthan have shifted under the influence of a Western Disturbance, bringing strong winds and rainfall to several districts over the past 24 hours.

The change offered much-needed respite from the intense heat. The highest rainfall, 68 mm, was recorded in Shahpura (Jaipur), followed by 31 mm in rural Sikar

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According to the Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms may continue on Wednesday, especially in parts of the Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions.

However, this relief is expected to be short-lived. The department has indicated that rainfall activity will gradually weaken over the next 3–4 days, leading to a rise in temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

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A fresh heatwave is likely to begin from May 9, particularly in western Rajasthan. On Tuesday evening, Samdari town in Balotra district witnessed a hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain for nearly half an hour. Also, Udaipur experienced a sudden change in weather, with storms and rain disrupting normal life on Tuesday evening.

Several areas reported power outages during the storm. Winds touching speeds of up to 50 kmph swept through the city, significantly easing the heat.

Over two days, the maximum temperature dropped by around 3 degrees, while the minimum temperature fell by up to 7 degrees, settling below normal levels. The day began with relatively mild heat, and cloud cover increased by afternoon. By evening, the sky turned completely overcast, followed by thunder, lightning, and rainfall. Heavy showers lasted for about 30 minutes, while light rain continued for nearly two hours, cooling the atmosphere.

With the weakening of the Western Disturbance, most parts of the state are expected to turn dry. While isolated areas in northeastern Rajasthan may still see light rain or storms, a steady rise in temperatures is anticipated.

Between May 8 and May 11, maximum temperatures in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are likely to reach 45–46 degrees Celsius, signaling the return of a severe heatwave across the region.

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