Rajasthan honeymoon murder: A morning walk, a hit-and-run incident and treacherous wife

In an incident that reminded people of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case of Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, a hit-and-run case in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar turned out to be a murder plotted by the newlywed wife. On a Friday evening, a newlywed couple, Ashish and Anju, went for a walk. A vehicle then hit Ashis dead while Anju was robbed of her gold jewellery and was found in an unconscious condition by the roadside.

When the police started the investigation, they were shocked to find the love affair angle, which hinted towards the deliberate murder instead of a hit-and-run case. Police found that Anju got Ashish killed by her boyfriend, Sanju, and two others. She then tried to pass it off as an accident, reported NDTV.

Speaking about the case, Amrita Duhan, Superintendent of Police, Sri Ganganagar, said that the cops got a call about the incident on January 30 as the caller told them that a couple was lying unconscious on the road. When the police took them to the nearest healthcare centre, doctors declared Ashish dead.

The police started an investigation and deployed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to investigate from a technical point of view. During the investigation, police found discrepancies between Anju’s statement and the ground facts. While Ashish’s body had injury marks, Anju escaped without injuries. The medical report found signs of strangling on Ashish’s body. The police shifted its probe around Anju and traced her call records, which brought Sanju to the fore.

Anju had planned Ashish’s murder with Sanju in her hometown, where she returned soon after marriage. As per the planning, Anju took Ashihs to an isolated place during the walk where Sanju, along with his two friends - Rohit and Badal, were waiting for them. They attacked Ashish and strangled him to death. Police have now arrested all four accused.