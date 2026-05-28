Rajasthan horror: Four members of a family killed, vehicle set on fire with bodies inside, says Police

In an alleged murder case from Rajasthan's Shrirampura village of Ajmer district, four members of a family, including a former sarpanch, his mother, and his second wife, were allegedly killed by the first wife after a dispute and the bodies were set ablaze inside a Scorpio on Thursday, police said. Ajmer District SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwal said that the incident took place after the sarpanch had an argument with his first wife, Sunita.

The deceased have been identified as former Sarpanch Ram Singh Chaudhary, his 79-year-old mother, his 30-year-old cousin sister, and his wife Suryagyan, who had previously served as a member of the district council. SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwala informed that the estranged couple had a long-standing dispute.

SP Agarwal stated that the incident likely occurred between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM. "The bodies were discovered in a burnt car approximately 500 meters away from their residence, just off the main road. Upon inspection, three of the bodies were found completely charred, while the fourth body was partially burnt and bore visible injury marks," SP Agarwal said.

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The SP further informed that forensic teams, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Mobile Forensic Unit (MOB), have been deployed to the site to collect evidence.

"We are currently investigating the matter from two primary angles: whether a short circuit in the vehicle triggered the fire or if the victims were murdered before the car was set ablaze. The FSL and MOB teams have visited multiple locations and gathered crucial evidence. We are connecting the dots and expect a breakthrough soon," the SP added.

Agarwal informed that Sunita was reportedly at the sarpanch's home at the time of the incident. "It is believed that Sunita, along with her two children, killed all four using sharp weapons. After the killings, the bodies were placed inside a car and taken some distance away from the house. The vehicle was then set on fire. Once everything is fully established, they will be arrested," he said.

According to the police, the circumstances surrounding the deaths are highly suspicious. A few family members have been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. (With ANI inputs)