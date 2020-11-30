Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts, schools and colleges to remain closed till this date

New Delhi: To stem the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in Rajasthan, the state government announced on Sunday (November 29, 2020) that night curfew will be imposed within urban limits of eight district headquarters from December 1 to 31.

The towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, ANI reported.

In a statement, the Rajasthan government informed schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes in the state will remain closed till December 31. Cinema halls/multiplexes and similar places to remain closed too.

Social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions & large congregations not permitted till December 31. The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till December 31, 2020.

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance for this purpose.

On November 21, the Rajasthan government also announced that Section 144 will remain in place in all districts across the state. The government had also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

