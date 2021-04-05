Rajasthan imposes night curfew, shuts schools for Classes 1 to 9 amid COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: Amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has reportedly imposed night curfew from Monday (April 5) and ordered the closure of multiplexes and gymnasiums.

The night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, in which food delivery will be allowed while dining at restaurants and hotels has been prohibited, PTI reported.

As per the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, classes 1 to 9 have been suspended at schools from April 5 to 19. For colleges students, except those studying in final-year, classes will remain suspended for the above period. However, students will be permitted to take their practical exams with prior permission. Nursing and medical colleges will remain open.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) implemented also put a cap on the number of people present at social gatherings which has been restricted to 100.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has also mandated a negative RT-PCR test, not old than 72 hours, for people entering the state and those travelling outside. The government has also urged people not to undertake inter-state travel in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

With 1,729 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection count rose to 3,39,325 on Sunday. Two deaths were reported taking the death toll to 2,829 in the state.

Live TV