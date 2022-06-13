Rajasthan JET 2022: The admit card for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET 2022, has been released. The admission cards for the Agriculture University of Jodhpur have been posted on the official website jetauj2022.com. Candidates who have registered for the Undergraduate entrance examination can access their login portal to check and download their JET 2022 admit card. Candidates will be required to input the requested credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, in order to gain access to the login page.

The Rajasthan JET 2022 exam will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in various test centres around the state, according to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule. Candidates would be required to carry their admit card to the examination center, check steps to download the admit card from the official website.

Here are the steps to download your Admit card:

- Visit the official website-- jetauj2022.com

- On the appeared webpage, click on the Candidate login tab

- A new login window would open

- Enter the asked credentials including Registration number and password

- Submit details and your JET admit card would appear on the screen

- Check and download the admit card

- Take a print out for future references

According to the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the OMR answer key for JET 2022 will be released on June 24, 2022. On or before June 27, 2022, candidates can file objections to the provisional answer key.