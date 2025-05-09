Rajasthan: Jodhpur Authorities Ban Drone Operations, Order Immediate Deposit At Police Stations

Amid the India-Pakistan tension, authorities in Jodhpur have imposed a ban on drone operations across the district without prior permission.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, aims to safeguard national security.

An order issued by the Jodhpur Deputy Commissioner Of Police on Friday, read, "In view of the current circumstances, due to Jodhpur city being located near the Indo-Pak border and being strategically important, drone operation in the entire Jodhpur Commissionerate jurisdiction has been prohibited without permission in the entire Jodhpur Commissionerate jurisdiction by this office order No. PU.A-Jodh/Avisha/Sang/2025/966 dated 09.05.2025 under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023 in view of national security."

Drone operators in the region have been instructed to deposit their drones at the nearest police stations immediately, failing which legal action will be taken as per regulations.

"Therefore, in the said order, all drone operators/holders of Jodhpur Commissionerate are directed to ensure that the drones held by them are deposited in the concerned/nearest police stations today itself with immediate effect. If the drone is not deposited by any operator/holder, action will be taken against him as per rules," the order read.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7th), targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Operation Sindoor is one of the deepest strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.