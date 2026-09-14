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Rajasthan local body election results 2026: Who is winning Jaipur and Jodhpur? BJP vs Congress ward-by-ward breakdown

The BJP is leading with 2,165 wards across the state, followed by the Congress with 1,822 and independents with 1,088. The RLP has won 42 wards, while the BSP has secured 7.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Rajasthan local body election results 2026: Who is winning Jaipur and Jodhpur? BJP vs Congress ward-by-ward breakdown
Image Credit: A counting centre in Jodhpur. (Photo: ANI)

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