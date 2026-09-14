/Rajasthan local body election results 2026: Who is winning Jaipur and Jodhpur? BJP vs Congress ward-by-ward breakdown

New Delhi: Jaipur and Jodhpur have emerged as the biggest battlegrounds in Rajasthan’s civic election results. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are fighting a close ward-by-ward contest in the two cities. Every declared result is changing the numbers on the board.
In Jaipur, BJP candidates Neeraj Agarwal from Ward 121 and Vijay Agarwal from Ward 31 have registered victory. Congress candidates Rakesh Lata from Ward 21 and Durgesh Sharma from Ward 101 have also won. It shows that the contest is not moving in one direction across the city.
The BJP has won 20 wards in Jaipur while Congress has secured seven as counting progresses. These numbers are from the initial counting and are expected to change as more of the 150 wards are counted.
Jodhpur is also seeing a tight contest. Early numbers put Congress ahead with six declared wins, while the BJP has four. The counting is in progress.
Jaipur and Jodhpur could decide the political balance in Rajasthan’s civic polls. Jaipur has 150 wards and 723 candidates, while Jodhpur has 100 wards. Jodhpur recorded 71.10% voter turnout on September 11, compared with 62.88% in Jaipur. The results will show which party has gained ground in the two major cities.
The Jaipur contest has an added political angle this year after the BJP and the Congress fought the first election for the unified 150-member Jaipur Municipal Corporation. The two civic bodies, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater and the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage, had earlier been separate. They were merged into one corporation in 2025.
The BJP also fielded eight Muslim candidates in Jaipur, a move that led to debate during the campaign. The party had not fielded candidates from the community in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Rajasthan civic election covers 309 urban local bodies and 10,245 councillor seats. Counting began at 8 am on Monday (September 14), with results being declared ward by ward. The mayor and chairperson elections will take place on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.
As counting continues, Jaipur and Jodhpur will be the main cities to watch. The final results will show which party has enough seats to control the civic bodies. They will also give an early idea of the BJP-Congress contest in Rajasthan’s urban areas.
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