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Rajasthan local body results 2026: Meet the Gen Z candidates winning seats in Jaipur and Alwar

The winners come from varied backgrounds, including journalism and student politics, and have entered local governance at a very young age. Their victories include close contests and wins by margins of more than 2,000 votes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Rajasthan local body results 2026: Meet the Gen Z candidates winning seats in Jaipur and Alwar

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Rajasthan local body results 2026: Meet the Gen Z candidates winning seats in Jaipur and Alwar
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