Rajasthan makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory for people from THESE four states, check details

Citizens coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat who need to enter Rajasthan will have to present a COVID-19 negative report on arrival, the state government said on Friday (March 5).

The announcement comes after a high-level meeting of the Rajasthan government, which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself. The high-level meeting was to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The decision comes in view of the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 infections in the neighbouring states.

Rajasthan’s CM, Gehlot also emphasised upon the fact that the people are getting negligent in following the COVID-19 protocols and it is a matter of grave concern.

Adding to this, it was also decided in the meeting that anganwadi centres and schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed till March 31.

The Chief Minister directed the departments of local self-government, and information and public relations to again accelerate campaigns for creating awareness about coronavirus, the statement said.

All precautions have to be followed, Gehlot added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and state medical health minister Raghu Sharma were on Friday (March 5) administered the first dose of the corona vaccine.

Appealing to the people, he said: "In Rajasthan, we should not lose the battle which we have won against Corona. So don't be negligent. As soon as symptoms appear, visit a hospital and seek treatment. The hospitals are giving free treatment for Corona." He also added that the state alone accounts for 25% of the vaccination done so far in the entire country.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,21,123 on Friday with 195 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 2,789 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a health department bulletin.

