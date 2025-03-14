Advertisement
JAIPUR

Rajasthan: Man Arrested With Fake Currency With Face Value Of Rs 1.05 Lakh In Jaipur

The accused, Sachin Yadav, was arrested by personnel of Jaipur Rural's Special Team and Amarsar police station, police said.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 08:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Rajasthan: Man Arrested With Fake Currency With Face Value Of Rs 1.05 Lakh In Jaipur Photo Credit: Freepik

A man was arrested with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.05 lakh here on Friday, police said.

The accused, Sachin Yadav (21), was arrested by personnel of Jaipur Rural's Special Team and Amarsar police station, they said.

Based on a tip-off, Yadav was stopped at a checkpost in Dhanota village. During his checking, 390 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 100 with a face value of Rs 39,000 and 330 fake notes of Rs 200 with a face value of Rs 66,000 were recovered from him. He was taken into custody, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anand Sharma said.

A printer used for printing counterfeit currency, six ink cans, printer paper and scissors, among other things, were recovered from him, police said.

