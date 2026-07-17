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Rajasthan Maternal deaths: NHRC issues notice to state Chief Secretary; seeks detailed report within two weeks

The Commission acted on media reports highlighting the deaths of women following childbirth at government hospitals in the two districts.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Rajasthan Maternal deaths: NHRC issues notice to state Chief Secretary; seeks detailed report within two weeks
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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