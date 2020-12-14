Rajasthan municipal polls; Congress wins 620 seats in local body election

New Delhi: The Congress has beaten the BJP to win as many as 620 seats in the recently held polls for the 50 municipal bodies in Rajasthan. Out of 1,775 wards of all the bodies, 620 candidates of Congress, 548 of BJP, seven of BSP, two each of CPI and CPI (M), one of RLP, and 595 Independent candidates won, according to an official statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Election Commission released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.

The SEC said that on December 11, voting was held for 50 municipal bodies of the state, in which 79.90 percent voters exercised the franchise.

नगर पालिका और नगर परिषद चुनावों में जीते सभी प्रत्याशियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनायें देता हूं। मैं प्रदेश की जनता का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं जिन्होंने कांग्रेस पार्टी पर अपना भरोसा जताया और कांग्रेस को जीत दिलाई। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 13, 2020

Elated over this victory Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted (in Hindi), "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who have won the municipal and city council elections. I express my gratitude to the people of the state who expressed their confidence in the Congress party and gave the Congress victory."

Gehlot further said, "I thank all the Congress workers for their hard work and congratulate them on the victory."

According to reports, the election to the post of chairman in these local bodies will be held on December 20, while for the vice-chairman post, it will be conducted on December 21.