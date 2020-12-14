हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan municipal polls

Rajasthan municipal polls; Congress wins 620 seats in local body election

 The State Election Commission released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan municipal polls; Congress wins 620 seats in local body election
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: The Congress has beaten the BJP to win as many as 620 seats in the recently held polls for the 50 municipal bodies in Rajasthan. Out of 1,775 wards of all the bodies, 620 candidates of Congress, 548 of BJP, seven of BSP, two each of CPI and CPI (M), one of RLP, and 595 Independent candidates won, according to an official statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Election Commission released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.

The SEC said that on December 11, voting was held for 50 municipal bodies of the state, in which 79.90 percent voters exercised the franchise.

Elated over this victory Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted (in Hindi), "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who have won the municipal and city council elections. I express my gratitude to the people of the state who expressed their confidence in the Congress party and gave the Congress victory." 

Gehlot further said, "I thank all the Congress workers for their hard work and congratulate them on the victory." 

According to reports, the election to the post of chairman in these local bodies will be held on December 20, while for the vice-chairman post, it will be conducted on December 21.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan municipal pollsCM Ashok Gehlot
Next
Story

COVID-19 vaccination drive: Centre issues guidelines on how you will receive vaccine; know what you have to do
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 14, 2020