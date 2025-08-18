Rajasthan Murder Mystery: Man’s Body Found Rotting In Drum, Wife, Children Missing

New Delhi: A decomposing body of a man was discovered sealed inside a blue plastic drum at a rented house in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, sparking shock and concern among locals and police officials. The incident, reported from Adarsh Colony in Tijara, has drawn comparisons to a chilling murder case in Meerut earlier this year.

According to an NDTV report, the deceased has been identified as Hansraj, also known as Suraj, a native of Uttar Pradesh who had recently moved to Rajasthan for work. He had been employed at a brick kiln in the Kishangarh Bas area and had taken the property on rent just a month and a half ago.

Police said that Hansraj had been living at the residence with his wife and three children, who are now missing and untraceable since the incident came to light.

The matter came to the attention of the authorities when the elderly landlady of the house went upstairs for some work and was overwhelmed by a strong foul odour. Alarmed, she contacted the police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a sealed blue drum on the rooftop of the house. A large stone had been placed over the opening, possibly to suppress the stench.

Photographs from the scene show a police officer, his face covered with a handkerchief, removing the stone and opening the drum. A bedsheet was seen being pulled from inside the container as officers examined the scene.

“There was a report of foul smell coming from a house in Adarsh Colony. When the police team reached the spot, the body of a young man was found in a blue drum on the roof of the house. The victim has been identified as Hansraj alias Suraj,” said Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, as per the reports.

“The victim was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a brick kiln in Kishangarh Bas area. He had taken a house on rent one and a half months ago. He lived here with his three children and wife. Hansraj’s wife and children have been missing from home since the incident. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is also here. The police are trying to collect evidence from the spot,” he added, as per reports.

At present, it remains unclear how long the body had been inside the drum or the motive behind what is suspected to be a murder. Police are currently working to trace Hansraj’s family and are investigating all angles.

The case has disturbing parallels to a similar incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in March 2025. In that case, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. The body was chopped into pieces and buried under wet cement inside a blue drum. The incident came to light after the couple’s daughter repeatedly told neighbours, “Papa drum main hain” (Papa is in the drum).

Police have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in the Alwar case and are treating the matter as a potential homicide. Further details are awaited as forensic teams continue their investigation.