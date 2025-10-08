Rajasthan: One Killed As Chemical Tanker Collides With LPG Truck On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway | Watch

One person died in a collision between a parked truck loaded with LPG cylinders and a chemical tanker in Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night near Sawarda Puliya in Mauzamabad tehsil when the tanker carrying chemicals rammed into the stationary truck, triggering a massive fire and halting traffic on the highway.

Rajasthan | One person died in the accident between a parked truck loaded with gas cylinders and a chemical tanker in Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni. https://t.co/St6YfTI3qQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

IG Rahul Prakash said trucks and trailers had been parked near a dhaba when the tanker collided with one of the trucks. The LPG cylinders exploded, and the tanker also caught fire. Several drivers and helpers sustained minor injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals, while no critical injuries were reported. Authorities announced measures to prevent parking on roadsides to avoid such accidents in the future.

"There are no reports of serious injuries, and no one is expected to have been critically hurt. A few drivers and helpers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital. We are taking measures to prevent parking on roadsides, and trucks will no longer be allowed to park here. Steps to prevent such accidents will be implemented in the future," IG Prakash said.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma called the truck fire accident on Jaipur–Ajmer Highway “extremely tragic,” confirming relief and rescue efforts, medical care for the injured, and support for all affected citizens.

"The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur–Ajmer National Highway in the Mauzamabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident," Rajasthan CM Sharma said in a post on X.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site, where police, administration, and fire department teams are managing rescue and relief operations. He confirmed that the truck driver and conductor were taken to the hospital..

(With ANI Inputs)