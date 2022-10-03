Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Admit card RELEASED on panjiyakpredeled.in- Direct link to download BSTC admit card here

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 Admit card has been released by the state's department of elementary education. The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course, or BTSC, will be held by the Department of Elementary Education, and the admit card is currently accessible for download on the site's panjiyakpredeled.in official page. According to the department's information, the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam will be held on October 8, 2022. From 2 PM to 5 PM, the exam will be given.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 admit card: Here's How to download BSTC Admit Card

Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to download admit card under the “Pre D.El.Ed 2022” tab

Click on sign in and enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials

Your Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card for future references.

The Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Exam will be conducted on October 8, 2022 for entry into DElEd (General/Sanskrit) courses available at various public and private teacher education institutes. In order to clear the exam, candidates must secure 50 per cent marks and those in the reserved categories must secure at least 45 percent of marks.