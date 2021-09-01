हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan PTET 2021

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021: How to download, check link here

The Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination will be held by the Government College Dungar, Bikaner on September 8.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 released on ptetraj2021: How to download, check link here

Bikaner: The Government Dungar College, Rajasthan, has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 on Wednesday (September 1). Registered candidates, who are appearing for the Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam, can download their admit cards from the official website, ptetraj2021.com.

The Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination will be held by the Government College Dungar, Bikaner on September 8. To download the admit card, candidates must follow these simple steps:

- Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com

- Click on the relevant exam one is appearing for

- Click on Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 link 

- Enter your login details and click on submit. Candidates can access the login either by entering the form number of the roll number.

- The PTET admit card will now come on screen. Download and take a printout.

The PTET 2021 is being conducted for admissions to two courses: the 2-year B.Ed courses, for which candidates need to be graduates, and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses and candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam to appear for this. 

Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully for details with respect to exam venue, date, time, and COVID-19-related precautions that one have to take. If a candidate discovers any error in the admit card with respect to the details, they must immediately send a mail about their concerns to gpsptet2021@gmail.com.Candidates can also contact the helpline numbers - 0151-2528035, 9672636905,7665369075, 9772285255. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan PTET 2021Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021Government College DungarBikaner
Next
Story

Kanpur woman, 3 children stuck in Afghanistan: Ask Indian government for help

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Government should tell whether Taliban is a terrorist organization or not? - Omar Abdullah on India Taliban Talks