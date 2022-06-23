NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN PTET 2022

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 OUT: Download Admit card for Rajasthan PTET at ptetraj2022.org

Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the admit card of the exam to be held for the courses mentioned below, candidates can download PTET Admit Card from the official website at ptetraj2022.org.

  • Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the admit card of the exam to be held for the teacher course
  • The exam will be held on 03 July 2022 from 11: 30 AM to 02:30 PM
  • Candidates are advised to check all the details on the admit card carefully

Rajasthan PTET 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the admit card of the exam to be held for the teacher course for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. - 2022 and for Pre B.Ed 2022. Candidates can download PTET Admit Card from the official website at ptetraj2022.org. The exam will be held on 03 July 2022 from 11: 30 AM to 02:30 PM. The PTET admit card contains important details like the name of candidates, roll number, test center name and address, timings, reporting hour etc. Candidates are advised to check all the details on the admit card carefully. Also Read RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 OUT

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card: Here is how you can download it

Step 1 Visit the official website of PTET i.e. ptetraj2022.org

Step 2 Now, go to 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course' or 'Click Here for B.Ed 2 Year Course'

Step 3 At the left corner of the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card 'Download Admit Card'

Step 4 Click on the admit card link and provide the details

Step 5  Download PTET Teacher Admit Card

PTET Online applications are invited from 01 March 2022 up to 15 April 2022. As per the reports, This year around 5,42,833 candidates have applied for Rajasthan PTET exam and  5.46 lakh candidates had applied for PTET in 2021. There will be 200 questions of 600 marks from Mental Ability, Teaching attitude & Aptitude Test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency (Hindi or English). No negative will be done for wrong answers.

 

