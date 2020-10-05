Rajasthan PTET exam 2020: Result announced; check ptetdcb2020.com

Rajasthan PTET result 2020: Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan PTET exam 2020 got their result on Sunday (October 5). The Rajasthan government declared the PTET 2020 result on ptetdcb2020.com.

The candidates who have cleared the PTET exam will be eligible to take admission to BA-BEd, BSc-BEd courses. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The dates for counselling will be released soon.

The TET exam was held on September 16, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situations. According to the PTET website, students can get the error corrected in their data by October 5, 2020

Here's How to check Rajasthan PTET result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.