Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 to be announced soon, check all details here

The Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 is likely to be announced by Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) in the coming days. The results will be declared on RBSE's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notably, the Rajasthan Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to 24 but were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The exams were later conducted between June 29 and 30. The RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. The Rajasthan board also announced class 12 commerce results on July 13.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

1. The students should first visit the RBSE's official websites

2. Click on the link showing class 10 results option

3. Now enter your roll number and put the required details

4. You can now see your result is being displayed on the screen

5. Check your scorecard carefully and download the result copy for future reference

Students can also check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subject namely Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.