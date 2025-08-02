Rajasthan Records 130% Excess Rainfall; Government Intensifies Relief Efforts: State Minister Kirodi Lal Meena

Speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan minister said, "According to the data, 13 districts experienced heavy rain... We provided the District Collectors with money in advance. If they need to make disaster arrangements, they should do so to prevent any loss of public wealth... But some incidents, like what happened in Jhalawar, are inevitable... I urged people to avoid ponds and rivers and stay home during heavy rain. Many people ignore this, which leads to bigger accidents...".

The Minister further highlighted that there has been a marked increase in rain-related accidents and fatalities this year, attributing these incidents to the intensity of the monsoon-triggered disasters. To mitigate the impact of such events, the state government has been actively monitoring areas experiencing excessive rainfall and issuing necessary advisories to local administrations to prevent further loss of life and property, he added.

Meena said, "This time, many people have died due to lightning strikes, and deaths have also occurred because of such extreme weather... All departments are in alert mode and taking necessary precautionary action...".

There has been significantly more damage to life and property this year compared to earlier seasons, he noted. "Our government is committed to providing maximum relief to those affected. Compensation is also being provided according to the rules."

Responding to questions about the artificial rainfall initiative planned at Jaipur's Ramgarh Dam, the minister said that the program has been temporarily suspended. "Since most areas are already experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) requested a halt to the operation," he said.

The Minister clarified that a fresh date for the artificial rain program will be announced after necessary approvals are obtained from the Civil Aviation Department.