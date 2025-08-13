Rajasthan Road Tragedy: 10 Devotees, Including 7 Children, Killed In Pickup Van-Truck Collision

New Delhi: In a tragic road accident early Wednesday morning, ten people, including seven children and three women, lost their lives when a pickup van carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:30 am as the group was returning home after visiting the Khatushyamji temple. Most of the victims were residents of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, officials have confirmed.

Devendra Kumar Yadav, District Collector of Dausa, stated, “According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. Nine people have been referred for treatment, and three are being treated in the District Hospital. The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck.”

Emergency services responded swiftly, with ambulances, police personnel, and medical teams arriving promptly to provide assistance and transport the injured. Those critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for specialised care, while others are receiving treatment at the Dausa District Hospital.

Sagar Rana, Superintendent of Police, Dausa, added, “Information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident, and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7–8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur,” confirming the grim details of the incident.

