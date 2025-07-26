Rajasthan School Tragedy: Six Children Laid To Rest, Siblings Cremated Together

A deep pall of grief hung over Piplodi village in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Saturday, as six of the seven children who lost their lives in the government school building collapse were cremated in a heart-wrenching joint ceremony.

The seventh child was cremated in Chandpura Bhilan, a nearby village. As the bodies reached Piplodi early in the morning, the village echoed with wails of anguish. The heavy silence was broken by the cries of bereaved families and villagers gathered to mourn the tragic loss.

In the early hours, around 5:00 AM, police and administrative officials handed over the bodies to the families. Transported from Manohar Thana Hospital, each body was taken to its respective home before being moved to the cremation site. Preparations for the funeral had already begun, anticipating the return of the children.

The cremation took place at a site near the collapsed school, under a strong police presence. A particularly emotional moment came as the bodies of siblings Kanha and Meena were brought on a single bier. All six children were cremated on five pyres, with grieving fathers performing the final rites as tears streamed down the faces of onlookers.

In the village of Chandpura Bhilan, the seventh child was laid to rest. Piplodi now stands cloaked in sorrow and outrage. In two households, the only child was lost, and in one family, both children died. Most of the victims were between 7 and 10 years old and belonged to families living in poverty. Many of the parents are daily-wage workers who now face the unbearable pain of losing their young ones.

In response to the tragedy, the Rajasthan government has announced ₹10 lakh ex gratia for each affected family, along with a contractual government job to a member of the bereaved households. Additionally, newly constructed classrooms in government schools will be named in memory of the deceased children.

The disaster struck on Friday, when a section of the Piplodi Government School building collapsed, killing seven children and injuring 21 others, of whom nine are in critical condition.

Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar visited the injured at SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, where he took full responsibility for the incident. Following a preliminary inquiry, five teachers, including the headmaster, were suspended by the Education Department.

Anger among the villagers escalated into protests at Burari intersection in Manoharthana, where some residents pelted stones at the police, damaging several police vehicles. The village continues to mourn amid calls for justice and accountability.