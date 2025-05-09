Rajasthan Closes Schools In Border Districts Amid Security Concerns Following Operation Sindoor
The schools in several districts of Rajasthan will remain closed on Friday as the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.
India-Pakistan Tensions: As the tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan schools in several districts will remain shut on Firday (May 9).
Pakistani Drones In Rajasthan
According to ANI, on Thursday, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer; explosions were heard and flashes seen. Furthermore, a blackout was enforced in Rajasthan's Bikaner.
Operation Sindoor
At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.
(with ANI inputs)
