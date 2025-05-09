Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898172https://zeenews.india.com/india/rajasthan-schools-closed-tomorrow-rajasthan-schools-closed-2898172.html
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN SCHOOLS CLOSED

Rajasthan Closes Schools In Border Districts Amid Security Concerns Following Operation Sindoor

The schools in several districts of Rajasthan will remain closed on Friday as the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 12:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Closes Schools In Border Districts Amid Security Concerns Following Operation Sindoor Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

India-Pakistan Tensions: As the tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan schools in several districts will remain shut on Firday (May 9). 

Pakistani Drones In Rajasthan

According to ANI, on Thursday, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer; explosions were heard and flashes seen. Furthermore, a blackout was enforced in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Operation Sindoor

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK