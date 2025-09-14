Rajasthan: Seven Killed, Including Two Minors, After Car Falls Into Drain

Seven people, including two minors, were killed after their car fell into a drain near Prahladpura in Jaipur, police said.

According to the police, the passengers were coming back from Haridwar after attending the last rites of a family member.

Speaking to ANI, Jaipur South DCP Rajarshi Raj Verma said, "At around 12.30 pm, we got information that a car had fallen into the drain near Prahladpuri. Police reached the spot and found that there were 7 people in that car; 3 men, 2 women, 2 children, who were returning from Haridwar."

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | On the death of 7 people in an accident, Jaipur South DCP Rajarshi Raj Verma says, "... At around 12.30 pm, we got information that a car had fallen into the drain near Prahladpuri. Police reached the spot and found that there were 7 people in that… pic.twitter.com/UGbtqakSaS — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

The victims have been identified as Jaipur resident Ramraj Vaishnaw, the driver, his wife Madhu, and their 14-month-old son Rudra, along with Kaluram Sadu from Kekri, his wife Seema, their son Rohit, and grandson Gajraj.

Preliminary Investigation

According to the police's preliminary investigation, overspeeding appears to have caused the car to veer off the road and fall into the drain, resulting in the death of all occupants inside.

"The first impression was that the car fell into the drain due to overspeeding and all of them had died inside the car. When we took them out of the car, the bodies were shifted to MG Hospital and the relatives were informed. The process of postmortem is underway. Three of these people are from Jaipur and four are from Kekri. They are from the same family and live in Jaipur and Kekri. They had gone to Haridwar as the father of one of the deceased had died a few days ago," Jaipur South DCP Verma said.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

