Rajasthan: Six Dead In SMS Hospital ICU Fire In Jaipur; Short Circuit Suspected

A massive fire broke out in the Trauma ICU of Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital late Sunday night, claiming the lives of six patients, hospital officials confirmed in the early hours of Monday.

Dr Anurag Dhakad, in charge of the hospital’s trauma centre, stated that the fire originated due to a short circuit in the trauma ICU, which then rapidly spread, releasing toxic fumes throughout the ward.

“Our trauma centre has two ICUs on the second floor: a trauma ICU and a semi-ICU. We had 24 patients there; 11 in the trauma ICU and 13 in the semi-ICU. A short circuit occurred in the trauma ICU, and the fire spread rapidly, releasing toxic gases,” Dr Dhakad told ANI.

Most of the patients in the trauma ICU were in a comatose state. “Our team, including nursing officers and ward boys, acted swiftly to evacuate as many patients as possible using trolleys. We managed to shift several to another location. Unfortunately, six of the most critical patients could not be revived despite our best efforts and CPR,” he added.

Five others remain in a critical condition. Among the deceased were two women and four men.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph commented on the incident, stating, “Our Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause. While it appears to be a short circuit at first glance, confirmation will follow the FSL’s report. Six deaths have been confirmed. The remaining patients have been moved to another ward and are receiving treatment. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary, and post-mortems will be conducted after formalities are completed.”

The blaze caused widespread panic as thick smoke engulfed the ICU, and relatives of the patients described terrifying scenes, highlighting serious safety lapses.

Puran Singh, whose relative was in the ICU, said, “When there was a spark, a cylinder was nearby. Smoke quickly filled the ward, causing everyone to flee in panic. Some managed to rescue their loved ones, but mine was left alone in the room. As the gas spread, they locked the gates.”

Another relative, Narendra Singh, said he was unaware of the incident initially. “There was a fire in the ICU, and I didn’t even know. I had gone downstairs to have dinner. There wasn’t even any equipment to douse the fire, no facilities at all. My mother was admitted there,” he said.

Om Prakash, whose 25-year-old maternal aunt’s son was being treated in the ICU, recounted the events: “Smoke began spreading around 11:20 PM. I warned the doctors that it could trouble the patients. But as the smoke thickened, the doctors and compounders fled. Only four or five patients were evacuated. My aunt’s son, who was close to recovery and due to be discharged in two or three days, sadly lost his life.”

Jogendra Singh, another relative, accused hospital staff of negligence. “My mother was admitted there. When the spark happened, I alerted the doctors four to five times, but they said it was normal. Suddenly, the ICU filled with smoke, and the staff ran away, leaving the patients behind. I was outside and asked the police; they claimed everyone had been rescued. But my mother and brother were still inside. I managed to save my brother, but he is now critical,” he stated.

Ranjit Singh Rathore, whose brother was also admitted, received a distress call at 11:30 PM. “I had just arrived that evening. When I rushed to the hospital, they initially refused to let me in. Eventually, I got inside and found my brother dead,” he said.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the hospital late at night to assess the situation and offer support.

An investigation is ongoing.

(With Inputs from ANI)