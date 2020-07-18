Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020: Class 12 Varishtha Upadhyay 2020 result declared

Jaipur: Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has formally declared the RBSE 12 Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 on Saturday (July 17, 2020).

The Varishtha Upadhyay Parisksha for the Sanskrit Sikshan is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education the exams for which were held from March 7 to March 30.

Students can now easily check their Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Result 2020 from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check your Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay 2020 result:

* Visit the official result page at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

* Enter your Roll Number

* Click on submit to view your result

* Check your Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay 2020 result and download the same for future reference.

Students who were unable to score passing marks in the exam can give supplementary exams. Detailed information about the supplementary exams 2020 can be obtained from the official website.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducts yearly Secondary School examinations, Senior Secondary School examinations and other associated examinations such as Rajasthan Varishtha Upadhyay for Class 12 and Rajasthan Praveshika for Class 10.