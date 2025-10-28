Rajasthan Weather: Why Did Cyclone Montha Cause An Unexpected 8 degree Celsius Temperature Plunge And Unseasonal Rains

Unseasonal massive rain showers, caused by the impact of Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal and a system in the Arabian Sea, hit Rajasthan with ferocity, bringing with it a stunning 8 degree Celsius dip in temperatures and widespread distress to agriculture. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall warning for 23 districts of the state.

Sudden Cold Wave Seizes The State

The non-stop showers, which started on Monday afternoon and continued through the night, have provided an unexpected coolness to the desert state, with the temperature running much below normal for the end of October.

Temperature Dip: Day temperatures in many areas of Rajasthan are running 6 to 8 degrees Celsius below the season's average.

Even Cold All Over: Towns such as Kota had almost uniform temperatures, with the high at a low 21.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum 21.6 degrees Celsius, reflecting cold weather prevailing during day and night.

Regions Impacted: Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Karauli, and Dausa are some of the cities experiencing the sudden drop in mercury along with cloudy weather and cold gusts.

Records And Forecast For Heavy Rainfall

Rainfall activity has been especially heavy in the eastern regions of the state, leading to localised flooding.

Highest Rainfall: Nainwa, which is in Bundi district, has recorded the highest rainfall when it received about four inches of rainfall in a span of 24 hours.

Alert Status: The IMD has already issued a rainfall alert for almost two dozen districts of the state, cautioning people about sustained rains.

Forecast: Meteorological authorities forecast that this spell of rain is likely to remain until October 30, after which the weather system is slated to wind down gradually, clearing the sky for sunshine.

Farming Crops Suffer Withering Unseasonal Damage

The premature rains have caused extensive financial losses to the farming community, especially to harvested crops that were on their way to storage.

Farmer Losses: Districts such as Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Kota, and Baran suffered extensive losses from rainfall between 1 to 3 inches.

Crop Spoilage Risk: Unseasonal moisture has pervaded stored crops, seriously alarming farmers about spoilage, compromised yield quality, and possible financial devastation.

Advisory: Residents of affected areas have been urged to be on alert, monitor official weather bulletins, and suspend unnecessary travel until the weather system completely moves.

