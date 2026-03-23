Rajasthan weather: Rain lashes in many parts, Met department issues weather alerts

Rajasthan weather update: Weather conditions shifted sharply across several parts of Rajasthan on Monday morning, with districts such as Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and Didwana witnessing steady rainfall that brought down temperatures and added a noticeable chill in the air.

The skies stayed thick with clouds as rain, along with thunder and lightning, moved across these regions. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for rainfall in parts of the state for the day.

In Jaipur, showers began around 8 am, with thunder and lightning significantly affecting visibility. Many vehicles were seen driving with headlights on due to the heavy cloud cover and rain. Dausa recorded light showers from around 7:30 am. The weather department attributed the sudden change to the influence of a Western Disturbance.

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The minimum temperature dipped to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to remain close to 30 degrees.

The district has seen unstable weather over the past few days, with rainfall also recorded on March 20 and 21.

In Alwar, light rain started around 8 am after dense clouds gathered over the city early in the morning, bringing cooler and more pleasant conditions.

Officials said the ongoing spell of rain and storms across Rajasthan is the result of successive Western Disturbances.

On Sunday, most areas in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions experienced cloudy skies, while parts of Jaisalmer and Phalodi received light rain accompanied by strong winds.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecast dry weather across the state on Tuesday. However, another weak system is expected to become active on March 25 and 26, with alerts issued for thunderstorms and rainfall in nearly 15 districts.

In Samdari area of Balotra district, heavy hailstorms hit late Sunday night, further highlighting the sudden shift in weather. Meanwhile, districts including Barmer, Jalore, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jodhpur saw a mix of sunshine and clouds on Sunday, leading to a slight rise in daytime temperatures.

According to the weather department, a yellow alert is the lowest level of warning, meant to caution people about possible weather-related disruptions, while an orange alert signals a higher likelihood of severe conditions and potential damage.