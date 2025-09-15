Rajasthan Woman Drives 600 km To Meet Facebook Lover, Murdered With Iron Rod

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a 37-year-old woman drove 600 km to meet her lover, but in a tragic turn her body was found in her car. Her lover has now been arrested for killing her with an iron rod.

The woman, identified as Mukesh Kumari, was an anganwadi supervisor from Jhunjhunu district. She had separated from her husband around ten years ago. Last year in October Mukesh came into contact with a man named Manaram, through Facebook, he is a schoolteacher from Barmer. Their online friendship grew into a relationship. Mukesh would often drive about 600 km away to meet Manaram.

Mukesh wanted to settle down with Manaram and get married. While she had already divorced her husband, Manaram’s divorce case was still pending in court. According to the police, Mukesh had been urging him to move forward with marriage plans, which often led to disagreements between them.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a NDTV report, on September 10, Mukesh once again drove to Barmer in her Alto car. She arrived at Manaram’s home by asking directions from villagers. There, she informed his family about their relationship, which upset him. Local police were called, and officers counselled both parties, asking them to resolve the matter calmly. Later, Manaram told Mukesh they would talk again in the evening.

(Also Read: Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: From Three Failed Attempts To Multiple Accused — Here's What We Know So Far)

Police Investigations

However that evening, police said that when the two were together, Manaram allegedly hit Mukesh on the head with an iron rod, killing her on the spot. He then placed her body in the driver’s seat of her car and rolled the vehicle off the road to make it look like an accident.

The next morning, he asked his lawyer to inform the police about Mukesh’s body. When officers began investigating, they noticed suspicious details. Phone location records showed that both Mukesh and Manaram were at the same place at the time of her death. When questioned, Manaram broke down and confessed, which led to his arrest.

Mukesh’s body has been kept in the district hospital morgue in Barmer as officials are waiting for the arrival of her family members. Superintendent of Police, Narendra Singh, confirmed the arrest, “We called a forensic team and a dog squad. Necessary action will be taken. We are investigating the case from all angles,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.