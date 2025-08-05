Rajasthan, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has recorded a significant decline in crime rates across key categories, including crimes against women. The data reflects a more responsive, disciplined, and transparent law enforcement mechanism now operational across the state.

According to official records, the state's crime rate has declined from 490 incidents per lakh population to 370 per lakh, marking a sharp reduction in overall crime. Even more striking is the 924% drop in crimes against women, a category often considered a benchmark of social security and governance sensitivity.

The government’s multipronged approach includes strengthening police infrastructure, setting up Women Help Desks at every police station, introducing Rapid Response Units, and deploying technology-backed surveillance tools. Additionally, digital case tracking and mandatory daily reporting at the district level have helped bring more accountability into the system.

Initiatives like "No Violence Weekends," safety education in schools, and digital public awareness campaigns have played a vital role in engaging local communities. Law enforcement officers, under the direct supervision of the CM’s office, are carrying out regular field inspections and ensuring that complaints are resolved without delay.

High-crime pockets in urban and peri-urban zones traditionally considered difficult to police have also seen targeted action. Anti-narcotics drives, gang clean-ups, and the dismantling of local criminal networks have contributed to a safer public environment.

What makes this development particularly noteworthy is that it has come not through aggressive policing but through strategic resource deployment, better training, and closer integration between police and citizen bodies. The CM’s administration has actively used both enforcement and engagement as tools for creating impact.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the media, reiterated, “Our focus is not only to reduce crime statistically, but to build a society where every citizen, especially our daughters and sisters, feels genuinely safe.”

The results position Rajasthan not just as a governance model in infrastructure or welfare delivery, but also in ensuring rule of law and public safety.