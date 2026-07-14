/Rajdhani express jewellery theft: Railways ordered to pay Rs 80,000 compensation

A consumer court in Punjab has directed Northern Railway to pay ₹80,000 in compensation to a couple whose handbag containing a gold mangalsutra, cash and other belongings was stolen during a journey on the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Pathankot, held the Railways guilty of deficiency in service, citing lapses in passenger security and the absence of supporting records from railway authorities.
According to the complaint, the couple was travelling with their child in a reserved 3AC coach on December 14, 2021.
During the journey, their handbag, containing a 15-gram gold mangalsutra worth around ₹65,000, ₹5,000 in cash and a bank passbook, went missing.
The passengers claimed they immediately searched for the coach attendant but could not find one. They later informed a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).
A Zero FIR was registered after the train reached New Delhi.
After receiving no satisfactory response from the Railways despite repeated representations, the couple approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Pathankot. They sought compensation for the stolen valuables as well as damages for the mental harassment caused by the incident.
In its order dated June 30, the commission observed that the Railways failed to rebut the allegation that no coach attendant was present when the theft occurred.
It also noted that the Railways did not produce the duty roster or other relevant records that could have established whether railway staff were performing their duties.
The commission held that the prompt reporting of the incident by the passengers, contradictory stands taken by the Railways and the failure to produce crucial evidence pointed to a clear deficiency in service.
The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed Northern Railway to:
Pay ₹70,000 towards the value of the stolen belongings.
Pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and inconvenience.
The total compensation awarded amounts to ₹80,000. The court also ordered that the amount would carry 6% annual interest from the date of filing of the complaint until payment. If the Railways fail to comply within one month of receiving the order, the interest rate will increase to 12% per annum.
The ruling reinforces the responsibility of railway authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers travelling in reserved coaches. The commission held that railway officials are expected to provide adequate supervision and maintain records demonstrating that security and onboard services are being properly discharged.
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