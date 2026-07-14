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  • /Rajdhani express jewellery theft: Railways ordered to pay Rs 80,000 compensation

Rajdhani express jewellery theft: Railways ordered to pay Rs 80,000 compensation

During the journey, their handbag, containing a 15-gram gold mangalsutra worth around ₹65,000, ₹5,000 in cash and a bank passbook, went missing.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Rajdhani express jewellery theft: Railways ordered to pay Rs 80,000 compensation

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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