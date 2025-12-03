Advertisement
DR RAJENDRA PRASAD

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: From Bihar’s Village To Only President Re-Elected Twice; Check Journey Of India’s ‘Ajatshatru’

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: He is the only Indian President ever to be re-elected for a second term, and his 12-year tenure from 1950 to 1962 continues to be the longest presidency India has ever seen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025
Image Source- X/@INCIndia

Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Dr. Rajendra Prasad, one of the prominent figures of India’s freedom struggle and the country’s first President, remains among the most widely discussed leaders in the nation’s political history. He is the only Indian President ever to be re-elected for a second term, and his 12-year tenure from 1950 to 1962 continues to be the longest presidency India has ever seen.

Early Life and Rise to Leadership

Born on December 3, 1884, in Ziradei village of Bihar’s Siwan district, Dr. Rajendra Prasad grew up in a family that valued education and discipline. A brilliant student from the beginning, he was consistently praised for his academic excellence. He later studied law at Calcutta University and became one of Bihar’s most respected lawyers before joining the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

