'Rajinikanth My Guru, Spiritual Guide': Annamalai Clears Air Over His Meeting With Superstar Thalaivaa; Invites TTV Dhinakaran To Rejoin NDA

Annamalai On Rajinikanth: Amid rumours that K Annamalai is mulling floating a new party, the former Tamil Nadu BJP president described his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth as routine while terming the latter his spiritual guide. He also emphasized that his meetings with the actor have no political connection. Speaking to reporters after visiting BJP leader Radhika Sarathkumar’s mother’s residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, to pay his respects, Annamalai explained that he often meets Rajinikanth, sometimes once or twice a month, but never publicizes those meetings on social media.

""Today, we visited the residence of Mrs. Radhikaa and expressed our condolences on the passing of her mother, the wife of the late actor M.R. Radha, Mrs. Geetha Radha. As a woman of strong resolve, a loving mother who joyfully embraced her role, she has lived a fulfilling life and departed. Our tearful tributes to Mrs. Geetha Radha. We pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord," said Annamalai on X.

Annamalai Call Rajinikatnh His Guru

Annamalai said he considers Rajinikanth as his guru and not as a film actor. According to him, Rajinikanth frequently shares insights on spirituality and yoga, offering guidance like a leader. He stressed that their bond is rooted in spiritual friendship, which has existed from the beginning, and that he deeply admires Rajinikanth’s character and humility.

He further clarified that there is no political dimension to these meetings and urged people not to interpret them as political alliances. For Annamalai, Rajinikanth is a noble human being with extraordinary character, a spiritual mentor who provides wisdom and leadership beyond cinema or politics.

Annamalai Urges Dhinakaran To Rejoin NDA

K. Annamalai met AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who had recently exited the NDA, in an effort to persuade him to return to the alliance. Dhinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK, has long-standing differences with the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and has openly opposed Palaniswami being projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate in Tamil Nadu.

In his recent remarks to the media, Dhinakaran had indicated that he would consider rejoining the NDA if a different leader were announced as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai visited Dhinakaran at his residence on the night of September 21 to hold discussions on the matter.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls next year and the BJP is looking to align like-minded factions to counter DMK-Congress challenge. The AIADMK and BJP have already reached an understanding for pre-poll alliance and now the talks are on to bring in other like-minded parties.